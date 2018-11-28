Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Elisha Fieldstadt

Four 15-year-old Maryland high school football players charged as adults with rape for sexually assaulting teammates during a hazing incident have been released on bond.

The Damascus High School athletes, who NBC News is not identifying, were all charged on Nov. 21 with first-degree rape and conspiracy to commit rape, according to District Court of Maryland documents.

The students were each released Tuesday on $20,000 bond, the documents show.

Damascus High School in Maryland. Sarah L. Voisin / The Washington Post via Getty Images file

Prosecutors said that the football players targeted smaller teammates, threw them to the ground and stomped on them in what the suspects called a hazing ritual, according to NBC Washington.

“I’m offended by the term hazing,” Montgomery County State’s Attorney John McCarthy said. “It’s not hazing these are crimes, and I would caution anyone to refer to this as hazing. These boys were victims of criminal acts. They were not victims of hazing, they were victims of first-degree rapes.”

The alleged rapes and attempted rapes happened on Oct. 31, according to the court documents.

The principal of Damascus High School, about 40 miles west of Baltimore, directed requests for comment to the district's public information office. The office did not immediately respond.