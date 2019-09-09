Breaking News Emails
Four crew members trapped inside an overturned cargo ship off the coast of Georgia were found alive on Monday morning, a day after the cargo ship capsized, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.
The Coast Guard said it made contact with the crew members still inside the Golden Ray after drilling through the hull of the overturned cargo ship and was working to extract them, according to The Associated Press. Rescuers rappelled down the side of the ship, Lt. Lloyd Heflin said.
"The early indication is they are on board and OK," Lt. Lloyd Heflin told the AP.
The initial rescue team has faced a language barrier in communicating with the South Korean crew members, Heflin said.
The crew members apparently became trapped in the engine room Sunday after the vessel overturned and caught fire in the early morning hours on the St. Simons Sound off the coast of Brunswick, about 80 miles south of Savannah.
South Korea's foreign ministry said Sunday that the Hyundai Glovis cargo ship Golden Ray, which was transporting automobiles, had begun listing and then capsized. It was unclear how many vehicles were being shipped.
The Golden Ray, which is 656-feet-long, 106-feet-wide, was sailing under the flag of the Marshall Islands, the ministry said.
The ship had 24 people on board, including 23 crew members and one pilot, the Coast Guard said.