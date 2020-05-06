Four pedestrians, including two kids, fatally struck by car in California

The four victims were struck by a driver, who was also injured, in Escondido. Drugs or alcohol did not appear to be a factor, police say.

By Phil Helsel

Four people, including two children, were fatally struck by a vehicle Tuesday night in the Southern California city of Escondido, police said.

The pedestrians were walking together when they were struck by the 2014 Mazda3 shortly before 8:30 p.m. Two people were pronounced dead at the scene, and the others were rushed to a hospital, where they died, police Lt. Scott Walters said.

"Huge tragedy here. This is awful," Walters said early Wednesday.

The victims included a man and a woman and two boys who are thought to be 10 to 12 years old, Walters said. Their relationship was not immediately known, he said.

The driver was identified as a 28-year-old woman who is an Escondido resident, who was transported to a hospital with moderate injuries.

Drugs or alcohol did not appear to be a factor, Walters said, and no arrests had been made late Tuesday.

The crash, at San Pasqual Valley Road and Oak Hill Drive, was under investigation.

Escondido is a city of around 151,000 north of San Diego.

Phil Helsel is a reporter for NBC News.