HENNESSEY, Okla. — Four people have been found dead and one injured following a reported hostage situation in northwest Oklahoma, authorities said Monday.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said in a statement that the Kingfisher County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance after deputies responding to the hostage report Sunday night found the four dead and one injured west of Hennessey, about 55 miles northwest of Oklahoma City.

The injured person was taken to a hospital in undisclosed condition, according to the statement, which said the deaths are being investigated as a quadruple homicide.

The statement did not identify the victims nor say how they are believed to have died or what injuries the survivor had.

“At this point, there is no suspect information available,” the statement said.

A bureau spokesperson did not immediately respond to phone calls for comment.