By Max Burman, Michelle Acevedo and Kimberly Flores Gaynor

Four people were killed and three others wounded in a shooting in Brooklyn, New York City police said early Saturday.

The incident took place on Utica Avenue in the Crown Heights area of the borough, an NYPD spokesperson told NBC News.

Those wounded were taken to local hospitals, the NYPD said.

No arrests have been made, according to the Associated Press.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

