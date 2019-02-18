Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Feb. 18, 2019, 10:44 PM GMT By Minyvonne Burke

Four people were found dead from apparent gunshot wounds Monday at a home in western Michigan, authorities said.

Kent County Sheriff Michelle Lajoye-Young said police are investigating the incident as a possible murder-suicide.

“We are actively investigating, trying to get to the bottom of what happened today,” she said.

Several local media outlets reported that children were among those killed, but the sheriff would not comment on that reported detail during a brief press conference Monday afternoon.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office at the scene of a shooting in Solon Township, Michigan, on Feb. 18, 2019. Wood TV 8

Authorities were called to the home in Solon Township, about 25 miles north of Grand Rapids, shortly before 4 p.m.