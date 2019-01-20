Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Janelle Griffith

A man who allegedly killed four members of his family, including a 9-month-old girl, in their home in Oregon, was shot dead by police while he was attempting to kill another young girl, authorities said.

The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to 911 calls of multiple-homicide and domestic violence at approximately 10:15 p.m. PT (1:15 a.m. ET) Saturday at the residence in Woodburn, about 20 miles south of Portland.

Police arrived at the scene and found four people — who range in age from 9 months to 66 years old — dead inside the home and the suspect, Mark Leo Gregory Gago, 42, attempting to kill an 8-year-old girl. Deputies shot and killed Gago, the sheriff's office said in a tweet.

Mark Leo Gregory Gago seen in an August 2018 booking photo. Clackamas County Sheriff's Office

The 8-year-old girl and a woman, who were not identified, survived the incident and were taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries that were not life-threatening, the sheriff's office said.

The victims were identified by police as 9-month-old Olivia Lynn Rose Gago; Shaina E. Sweitzer, 31; Jerry William Bremer, 66 and Pamela Denise Bremer, 64.

All of the victims were related to Gago, a spokesman for the sheriff's office told NBC News on Sunday, but he declined to disclose how.

It is unclear how the four people were killed.

“They were not shot," Sgt. Brian Jensen told NBC News. "We’re not sure what was used at this time."

There were numerous weapons in the home and the investigation is ongoing, he said.

One of the deceased victims was found outside the home, Jensen said. The others were inside.

No deputies were injured in the incident.