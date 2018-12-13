Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Elisha Fieldstadt

Four people who got out alive after days trapped in an inactive West Virginia coal mine are under criminal investigation but have not been charged, a sheriff's official said Thursday.

Investigators in Raleigh County have yet to talk to Kayla Williams, Erica Treadway and Cody Beverly, who were rescued Wednesday from the Rock House Powellton mine in Clear Creek, said Lt. M.A. McCray with the county sheriff's office.

Eddie Williams, a fourth person who entered the mine and got out Monday, was able to help authorities rescue the other three on Wednesday after the four were reported missing on Saturday.

The mother of one of the three rescued Wednesday said she believes they were in the mine to steal copper.

One of the three, Beverly, 21, denied that the group was looking for copper. He said they were simply exploring and "coal mining," but he said he is willing to face the consequences of going into the mine.

"You can’t get away from this scot-free," Beverly said to NBC News. "I’ll take my penalties I’ll go along with it. I’ll move along and be a better person for it."

Kayla Williams, left, and Erica Treadway after they were discharged from the hospital and rescued from a mine in West Virginia on Dec. 12, 2018. NBC News

Entering a closed mine is against the law no matter what the foursome intended to do there, McCray said. No charges have been filed, but once investigators speak with the alleged trespassers, prosecutors will recommend charges.

Authorities pumped water out of the mine and pumped air in as they searched more than two miles of it to find Williams, Treadway and Beverly. All three received medical treatment after they were rescued.

"We should have never went underground. It was a stupid mistake. We thought we was coal mining. I thought it was fun," Beverly said. "Once we realized that we was lost, we wasn’t coal mining no more. It wasn’t fun, it was surreal."

He said he's thankful to those who rescued him and his friends and grateful to be home with his family. And he said his family is very happy to have him home alive.

"My family said that they’re going to wrap me up under the tree. They said I’m the Christmas present this year," Beverly said.