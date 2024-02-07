Four reported migrants who attacked NYPD officers have not been arrested in Arizona, officials say

Four reported migrants who were recorded on video assaulting two police officers this month in Times Square have not been arrested in Arizona by Immigration and Customs Enforcement, as the agency has claimed, according to three senior law enforcement officials.

On Tuesday evening, a spokesperson for ICE said the agency had apprehended four people believed to be involved in the attack.

The people in ICE custody do not match the identities or names of those involved in the New York attack, three senior law enforcement officials said.

Law enforcement officials in New York say the four people taken into custody may be in the country illegally and subject to removal but that they are not the four who were charged in connection with the assault.

The Manhattan district attorney’s office did not immediately return a request for comment.

Video of the attack drew widespread outrage, including from Gov. Kathy Hochul who has criticized the decision to allow the suspects to be released.