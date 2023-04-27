Four seriously hurt after crashing into N.Y. school bus

Four people had life-threatening injuries after the sedan they were in crashed head-on into a school bus in a New York town Wednesday, police in New Castle said.

The crash occurred around 2:13 p.m. when a 2016 Honda Accord driven by a 16-year-old without a license struck the Yorktown Central School District bus head-on, police said in a statement.

Emergency personnel investigate the scene of a auto accident in New Castle, Mount Kisco, N.Y., on April 26, 2023. WNBC

The four people in the Honda and all of the passengers on the bus were taken to Westchester Medical Center, police said.

The injuries to the people on the bus were not believed to be life-threatening, police said.

Aerial video from NBC New York showed what appears to be major damage to the front of both vehicles.

Investigators believe the Accord "lost control while rounding a curve, crossed into oncoming traffic and struck the bus head-on," New Castle police said.

The people in the Accord were not identified in the police statement.

New Castle is a town of around 18,000 in Westchester County, about 25 miles north of Manhattan in New York City.