SAN DIEGO — One person died after a shooting at a Chabad synagogue in a San Diego suburb on Saturday, the last day of Passover, according to the mayor of Poway, California.
One suspect is in custody, and "we’re confident that there are no shooters that are outstanding,” San Diego Sheriff’s Sgt. Aaron Meleen told reporters.
"We had four folks with gunshot wounds. We do have one fatality,” Poway Mayor Steve Vaus said on MSNBC.
Meleen said deputies responded to Chabad of Poway at approximately 11:23 a.m. “regarding an active shooter situation" and that deputies “found several victims with varying injuries."
Multiple law enforcement sources told NBC News that four people were shot. It was unclear if the fatality that the mayor mentioned was among those four. A motive in the shooting was unclear.
A spokesman for the Palomar Medical Center said it received four patients to the trauma unit, and all four were alive upon arrival.
Vaus said the rabbi was shot in the hand. Aside from the person who died, the mayor said, “my understanding is none of the other injuries were life threatening,” and he suggested that members of the congregation took action to confront the shooter.
“We are grateful to those in the congregation there that engaged the shooter and prevented this from being a much more horrific incident,” Vaus said.
The FBI was also on the scene, according to Davene Butler, spokeswoman for the bureau's San Diego office. "We are working closely with our local partners at this time," she said.
Chabad of Poway had advertised an 11:00 a.m. "Passover Holiday Celebration" online.
Saturday is the traditional weekly day of Jewish Sabbath. This Saturday is also the final day of Passover, a week-long holiday marking the deliverance of the Jewish people from slavery in ancient Egypt.
The Chabad synagogue serves as a community center for ultra-Orthodox Jews, and Chabads in general are known for reaching out to non-Orthodox Jews to encourage them to partake in Jewish life and join some celebrations.
Meleen said he did not know if the incident was religiously motivated. He said the person detained "they were detained down the road."
The name of the person detained was not released. The sheriff’s office tweeted shortly after the incident that "A man has been detained for questioning in connection with a shooting incident at the Chabad of Poway synagogue."
Poway is a city of around 50,000 north of San Diego.
This is a developing story. Please check back for more information.