SAN DIEGO — One person died after a shooting at a Chabad synagogue in a San Diego suburb on Saturday, the last day of Passover, according to the mayor of Poway, California.
One suspect is in custody, and "we’re confident that there are no shooters that are outstanding,” San Diego Sheriff’s Sgt. Aaron Meleen told reporters.
"We had four folks with gunshot wounds. We do have one fatality,” Poway Mayor Steve Vaus said on MSNBC.
Meleen said deputies responded to Chabad of Poway at approximately 11:23 a.m. “regarding an active shooter situation" and that deputies “found several victims with varying injuries."
Multiple law enforcement sources told NBC News that four people were shot. It was unclear if the fatality that the mayor mentioned was among those four. The rabbi was shot in the hand but, aside from the person who died, "none of the other injuries were life threatening,” Vaus said. He suggested that members of the congregation took action to confront the shooter.
"We are grateful to those in the congregation there that engaged the shooter and prevented this from being a much more horrific incident," Vaus said.
Chabad of Poway had advertised an 11:00 a.m. "Passover Holiday Celebration" online. Saturday is the traditional weekly day of Jewish Sabbath. This Saturday is also the final day of Passover, a week-long holiday marking the deliverance of the Jewish people from slavery in ancient Egypt.
"A man has been detained for questioning in connection with a shooting incident at the Chabad of Poway synagogue," the sheriff’s office tweeted shortly after the incident. That person's name has not been released and Meleen said the person was "detained down the road."
A motive in the shooting was unclear. The mayor of Powaysaid “it was a hate crime, and that will not stand" but did not elaborate.
“This community will come together, put their arms around each other and we will be there for the families affected, and be there in an ongoing fashion just like we always are,” Vaus said.
The FBI was also on the scene, according to Davene Butler, spokeswoman for the bureau's San Diego office. "We are working closely with our local partners at this time," she said.
Poway is a city of around 50,000 north of San Diego.
The Chabad synagogue serves as a community center for ultra-Orthodox Jews, and Chabads in general are known for reaching out to non-Orthodox Jews to encourage them to partake in Jewish life and join some celebrations.
In October, a man fatally shot 11 people at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh. Suspected gunman Robert Bowers, 46, is charged with federal hate crime and other charges.
