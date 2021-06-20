Four shot, one dead, in Oakland, California, police say

Four people were shot, one fatally, in the vicinity of Lake Merritt in Oakland, California, where a Juneteenth celebration was scheduled Saturday, police said.

"One of the victims was pronounced deceased at the hospital," the Oakland Police Department tweeted.

Emergency operators fielded calls about shots fired along the northeast shore of Lake Merritt about 6:22 p.m., according to NBC Bay Area.

A Juneteenth celebration was scheduled nearby at the Lake Merritt Amphitheater, featuring DJ D Sharp of the Golden State Warriors. Police made no connection between the events.

Authorities estimated about 1,000 people were in the area at the time, according to NBC Bay Area.

Police did not say if any suspects were in custody.

"This investigation is still active," the police department tweeted.