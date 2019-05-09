Breaking News Emails
The body of a worker who had been missing since an explosion rocked an Illinois silicones plant last week has been discovered, authorities said Wednesday.
Three others were killed in Friday’s blast at AB Specialty Silicones in Waukegan, north of Chicago. The body of the fourth employee was discovered Tuesday night, the Lake County coroner told NBC Chicago.
"We weren't going to leave without getting him back to his family," Lake County Coroner Howard Cooper told the station.
All other employees have been accounted for.
The cause of the explosion, which happened around 9:30 p.m., remains under investigation, but Waukegan Fire Marshal Steve Lenzi has said that there is no evidence of foul play and that it is being considered an accident.
The identity of the body found Tuesday has not been released. It was in an area that was more difficult to access, Cooper told NBC Chicago.
"I think this was a sense of relief that he was found and they're going to be able to move on and find closure," Cooper said.
The other three workers killed have been identified as Jeff Cummings, 57, Byron H. Biehn, 53, and Allen Stevens, 29.
There were nine employees in the facility when the explosion occurred, officials have said.