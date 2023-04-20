4th suspect arrested in connection with the shooting at Sweet 16 birthday party in Alabama

DADEVILLE, Ala. — A fourth man was arrested Thursday in connection with the shooting at a Sweet 16 birthday party in Alabama that left four people dead and dozens more injured, authorities said.

Johnny Letron Brown, a 20-year-old resident of Tuskegee, was charged with four counts of reckless murder, according to a statement by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Tyreese "Ty Reik" McCullough, 17, and his brother Travis McCullough, 16, who both also live in Tuskegee, were arrested Tuesday night, while Wilson LaMar Hill Jr., 20, of Auburn, was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

It was not immediately clear Thursday afternoon if Brown had hired or been appointed an attorney.

"All individuals arrested in connection to this death investigation have been charged with four counts of Reckless Murder and they have been booked into the Tallapoosa County Jail with no bond," according to the ALEA statement.

The deadly gunfire, that led to 32 people injured in addition to the four slain, erupted at about 10:34 p.m. Saturday at a dance studio on Broadnax Street in Dadeville where friends and family were celebrating a 16-year-old girl’s birthday, police said.

The four people killed were Shaunkivia Smith, 17; Marsiah Collins, 19; Corbin Holston, 23; and Philstavious Dowdell, 18. Dadeville is about 25 miles northwest of Auburn University.

Dowdell is the brother of Alexis Dowdell, the birthday girl that night, 5th Judicial Circuit District Attorney Mike Segrest said.

Jamie Morrison reported from Dadeville, Alabama, and David K. Li in New York City.