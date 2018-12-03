Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Courtney Kube and Elisha Fieldstadt

One of the U.S. service members wounded in Afghanistan when an improvised explosive device detonated last month died of his injuries Tuesday, according to the Defense Department.

The attack near Ghazni city on Nov. 27 killed three other service members, the NATO-led Resolute Support mission said in a statement at the time. The soldier who died Tuesday was wounded in the attack along with two other service members and a contractor.

He was identified by the Defense Department as Sgt. Jason Mitchell McClary, 24, from Export, Pennsylvania. He died while undergoing treatment in Landstuhl, Germany.

The Taliban, who immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, is active in Ghazni province and tried to take over the capital of Ghazni city in August. Ghazni is Afghanistan's only province that didn't hold a parliamentary election in October.