LONDON — British regulators say that the corporate battle between 21st Century Fox and Comcast to take over broadcaster Sky will be settled by auction.

The Takeover Panel, an independent regulator, says that since neither company has declared its offer final, an auction procedure is expected to commence at 5 p.m. on Sept. 21 and end during the evening of Sept. 22.

Comcast, which owns the parent company of NBC News, NBCUniversal, has put down $34.3 billion offer for Sky. Fox has bid $32.5 billion for the 61 percent of the satellite broadcaster it does not own.

Walt Disney has also agreed a separate deal to buy TV and film assets from Fox, including its Sky shareholding, for about $71 billion.

The panel will make an announcement setting out the prices of the offers at the end of the auction.