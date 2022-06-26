Fox News' Gianno Caldwell’s younger brother killed in Chicago shooting

Fox News political analyst Gianno Caldwell's younger brother was killed in a shooting over the weekend in Chicago, he said in a social media post.

"Devastating news: Yesterday was legitimately the worst day of my existence. I received a call informing me that my teenage baby brother Christian was murdered on the south side of Chicago yesterday morning. After all the things my family has been through never could I have imagined my baby brother’s life would be stolen from him. Please keep my family in your prayers," Caldwell wrote Saturday, including a picture of himself and his brother wearing a graduation cap and gown.

The Chicago Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Sunday.

At least three people were killed in weekend shootings throughout the city, according to NBC Chicago. A dozen people were injured. The youngest victim was a 5-month-old girl who was shot and killed when an unknown vehicle approached and opened fire as the baby was inside a car. The baby was shot in the head and died at the hospital, the news station reported.

Caldwell, a Chicago native who joined Fox News in 2017, has often spoken out about violence in the Windy City. During a 2018 news segment on Fox News, Caldwell got emotional as he talked about another brother who was shot and survived.

"There's so many people in the city of Chicago who experience this level of pain. So many families. There seems to be, daily, black bodies littered in the street," he said, calling on the mayor and then-President Donald Trump to get involved "and solve this crisis."