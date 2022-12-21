Franco Harris, legendary Steelers running back who caught 'The Immaculate Reception,' dies at 72

Franco Harris, a Hall of Fame running back for the Pittsburgh Steelers known for one of the most famous plays in American football history and considered one of the NFL's most iconic athletes, has died. He was 72.

Harris’ son Dok told The Associated Press his father passed away overnight. The cause of death was not immediately clear.

His death comes two days before the 50th anniversary of the play that provided the jolt that helped transform the Steelers from also-rans into the NFL’s elite and three days before Pittsburgh is scheduled to retire his No. 32 during a ceremony at halftime of its game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Franco Harris in 1973. Harry Cabluck / AP

On Friday, the NFL Network is scheduled to air a profile of Harris at 9 p.m. eastern time, featuring interviews with Harris and several former teammates, to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the play, the NFL announced Tuesday, seemingly before his death.

Representatives for the NFL and the Steelers did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Harris' 13-season career was defined by standout achievements, including becoming only the fourth rookie in the NFL to rush for 1,000 yards and scoring 100 total touchdowns, according to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, to which he was elected in 1990. He played in nine Pro Bowls, five AFC championships and four Super Bowls, according to the Hall of Fame.

Franco Harris eludes a tackle by Oakland Raiders' Jimmy Warren as he runs 42-yards for a touchdown after catching a deflected pass during an AFC Divisional NFL football playoff game in Pittsburgh, on Dec. 23, 1972. Harris' scoop of a deflected pass and subsequent run for the winning touchdown — forever known as the "Immaculate Reception" — has been voted the greatest play in NFL history. On the 50th anniversary of the "Immaculate Reception" Harry Cabluck / AP

But he insisted that “a player should not be measured by statistics alone. He should be measured by something more special, such as the sharing of teammates and fans," according to the Hall of Fame.

Harris is survived by his wife Dana Dokmanovich and his son.

