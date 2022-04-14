Frank James, Brooklyn subway shooting suspect, ordered to remain in jail

A judge on Thursday ordered the man accused of setting off smoke canisters and shooting 10 people on a moving New York City subway train to remain in jail.

Frank James, 62, made his initial appearance in a federal courtroom and stands accused of committing a terrorist attack on mass transit, a federal charge that could bring a life sentence if convicted, prosecutors said.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Roanne L. Mann ordered a "permanent order of detention” as the case moves forward but said the defense can make a bail application down the road.

While James' defense lawyers didn't object to the judge's jail order, Assistant U.S. Attorney Sara Winik said she wanted to be heard on the matter.

"The defendant terrifyingly opened fire on passengers on a crowded subway train, interrupting their morning commute in a way the city hasn’t seen in more than 20 years," Winik told the court.

"The defendant’s attack was premeditated, was carefully planned and it caused terror among the victims and our entire city. The defendant’s mere presence outside federal custody presents a serious risk of danger to the community."

James was arrested Wednesday afternoon in the East Village neighborhood of Manhattan, ending an intense 24-hour-plus search after a gunman unleashed the unprovoked attack on rush-hour commuters in Brooklyn.

James appeared in court Thursday afternoon, about three and a half miles from where the attack took place a little before 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday. The mayhem unfolded aboard a Manhattan-bound N train as it pulled into the 36th Street station in Brooklyn's Sunset Park neighborhood.

A man wearing a construction-site-style vest and a hardhat put on a gas mask, set off two smoke canisters and opened fire with a Glock 9 mm handgun, shooting 33 rounds that wounded 10 people, police have said.

All of the wounded are expected to survive, but the melee has heightened fears about street crime in New York City, particularly on the subway.

Hours after the attack, Mayor Eric Adams, a former police officer who made fighting crime a focal point of his campaign last year, announced he would significantly boost police presence on the subway.

Tuesday's attack will also complicate the ongoing debate about return-to-office mandates as some employers seek to bring workers back to desks and cubicles they’ve barely seen over the last two years because of the pandemic.