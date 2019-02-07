Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Feb. 7, 2019, 8:18 PM GMT By Elisha Fieldstadt

Baseball Hall of Famer Frank Robinson, who was the first black manager in Major League Baseball and the first player to be named MVP in both leagues, died Thursday, league officials said. He was 83.

Robinson started playing in the National League for the Cincinnati Reds in 1956 at the age of 20. He went on to also play for the Baltimore Orioles, Los Angeles Dodgers, California Angels and Cleveland Indians.

Hall of Famer Frank Robinson attends the Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony on July 28, 2013, in Cooperstown, New York. Mike Groll / AP

In 1966, Robinson won the Triple Crown and World Series MVP honors playing with the Baltimore Orioles. He was an All-Star 12 times over, and won the All-Star Game MVP Award in 1971.

In 1975, when he was named player-manager of the Indians, Robinson became the first black player to be named manager in the MLB.

He went on to manage the Giants, Orioles, Expos and Nationals.

During his time managing the Orioles, he was named American League Manager of the Year in 1989.