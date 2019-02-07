Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Feb. 7, 2019, 8:18 PM GMT / Updated Feb. 7, 2019, 9:03 PM GMT By Elisha Fieldstadt and David K. Li

Baseball Hall of Famer Frank Robinson, who was the first black manager in Major League Baseball and the first player to be named MVP in both leagues, died Thursday, league officials said.

He was 83.

Robinson started playing in the National League for the Cincinnati Reds in 1956 at the age of 20, winning that season's Rookie of the Year award. He went on to also play for the Baltimore Orioles, Los Angeles Dodgers, California Angels and Cleveland Indians.

Despite his remarkable record as a player, Robinson will down in history as much for being a trailblazer in breaking color barriers for African Americans in sports management, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said.

“Frank Robinson’s résumé in our game is without parallel, a trailblazer in every sense, whose impact spanned generations," Manfred said. "He was one of the greatest players in the history of our game, but that was just the beginning of a multifaceted baseball career."

Hall of Famer Frank Robinson attends the Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony on July 28, 2013, in Cooperstown, New York. Mike Groll / AP

He was honored with America's highest civilian award in 2005 when President George W. Bush bestowed the Presidential Medal of Freedom on the baseball legend.

Robinson's family has asked that donations be made in his memory to the National Civil Rights Museum in Memphis, Tennessee, or the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C.

"Frank Robinson was not only a legendary ballplayer, but a remarkable human being," according to a statement by the Major League Baseball Players Association. "Robinson lived an extraordinary life. May he rest in peace."

Robinson's best year on the field might have been in 1966, when he won the Triple Crown and World Series MVP honors playing with thee Orioles. He was a 12-time All-Star and won the Midsummer Classic's MVP Award in 1971.

In 1975 while still a player for the Indians, Cleveland elevated him to player-manager, making him the first black skipper of an MLB club.

Baseball's color barrier had been broken by Brooklyn Dodgers great Jackie Robinson just one generation earlier in 1947.

“With the Cleveland Indians in 1975, Frank turned Jackie Robinson’s hopes into a reality when he became the first African-American manager in baseball history," Manfred said.

We mourn the loss of Hall of Famer and Orioles Legend Frank Robinson. #Frank20 pic.twitter.com/4yy4lV2U4N — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) February 7, 2019

Robinson went on to manage the San Francisco Giants, Orioles, Montreal Expos and Washington Nationals. While at the helm of the Orioles, he was named American League in 1989.