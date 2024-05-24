Fresh Del Monte brings $400 red pineapples to North America

Fruit distributor Fresh Del Monte launched their newest creation in North America this month: a red pineapple with a $400 price tag.

The pineapple specialist has given the world the Honeyglow pineapple, the Pinkglow pineapple, and now, the Rubyglow pineapple. Unlike its predecessors and true to its name, this new fruit is red on the outside — but much like a traditional pineapple, it's yellow and sweet on the inside.

Fresh Del Monte has previously released the Pinkglow pineapple. Fresh Del Monte

The Rubyglow was created in Costa Rica after about 16 years of research, and is a cross between a Morada pineapple and a traditional one, according to Fresh Del Monte. It was first launched in China in January, just in time for Chinese New Year.

The vibrant-shelled fruit now retails at only one store in North America — Melissa’s Produce, a grocer in Southern California — for a hefty $395.99. This is a sharp uptick from the prices of previous Fresh Del Monte creations, including the Pinkglow pineapple, which retails for $29 at Melissa's Produce.

The red-hued pineapple is already sold out at the Southern California fruit retailer. According to Fresh Del Monte, only a couple hundred pineapples were brought to North America to be sold.

A Rubyglow pineapple. Fresh Del Monte

The good news is that unique-fruit enthusiasts around the world eager to get their hands on the Rubyglow can submit their contact details via a waitlist on Fresh Del Monte's website.

The bad news? It's a super rare commodity, and only 5,000 of them will be available worldwide in 2024. Only 3,000 will be available in 2025.