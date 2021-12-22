Fresh Express recalls packaged salads over listeria concerns

Fresh Express is recalling dozens of varieties of its packaged salads and leafy greens after concerns of a potential listeria contamination.

A random sample taken by the Michigan Department of Agriculture from a package of Fresh Express' Sweet Hearts salad mix tested positive for the bacteria, according to a press release published by the Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday. Fresh Express halted production at the facility where the bag was produced and is conducting a sanitation check.

Meanwhile, bags of salad mix from the facility distributed to states in the Midwest and Northeast have been pulled from shelves. A full list of the products, which are stamped with codes Z324 through Z350, can be found on the FDA's website.

Those who would like to request a refund or require more information are told to reach out to the Fresh Express Consumer Response Center at (800) 242-5472.

Listeria is the bacteria that causes the listeriosis infection, which can cause fever and diarrhea, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Although healthy people tend to recover from the infection, it can cause serious harm to pregnant women, newborns, immunocompromised individuals and adults aged 65 or older.

Only about 260 people die per year from listeriosis, the agency reports.