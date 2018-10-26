Fuel truck crashes into plane wing at New York's LaGuardia Airport

BREAKING: Suspicious packages discovered addressed to Cory Booker, James Clapper

The plane had 172 passengers on board. No injuries were reported.

By Elisha Fieldstadt

A fuel truck crashed into the wing of an airplane filled with passengers readying to fly from LaGuardia Airport in New York to Miami Friday morning, officials said.

American Airlines flight 1249, which was scheduled to take off at 5:55 a.m., was struck at 6:51 a.m. while at the gate, according to the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. The plane had 172 passengers on board. No injuries were reported.

