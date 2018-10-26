Watch live: FBI activity in Florida in connection with mail bombs

Fuel truck crashes into plane wing at New York's LaGuardia Airport

The plane had 172 passengers on board. No injuries were reported.

By Elisha Fieldstadt and Janelle Griffith

A fuel truck crashed into the wing of a Miami-bound airplane filled with passengers at LaGuardia Airport in New York Friday morning, officials said.

American Airlines flight 1249, which was scheduled to take off at 5:55 a.m., was struck at 6:51 a.m. while at the gate, according to the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. The plane had 172 passengers on board. No injuries were reported.

Passengers were moved to a different aircraft and the fight departed, an American Airlines spokesman said.

American Airlines said its maintenance team is fixing the damaged wing on the original aircraft.

