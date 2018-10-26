Fuel truck crashes into plane wing at New York's LaGuardia Airport

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

/ Updated By Elisha Fieldstadt and Janelle Griffith

A fuel truck crashed into the wing of a Miami-bound airplane filled with passengers at LaGuardia Airport in New York Friday morning, officials said.

American Airlines flight 1249, which was scheduled to take off at 5:55 a.m., was struck at 6:51 a.m. while at the gate, according to the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. The plane had 172 passengers on board. No injuries were reported.

Passengers were moved to a different aircraft and the fight departed, an American Airlines spokesman said.

American Airlines said its maintenance team is fixing the damaged wing on the original aircraft.