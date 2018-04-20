Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

A Minnesota woman suspected of two murders in different states is a "stone-cold killer," officials said Friday, expressing relief that the fugitive grandmother had been caught after a monthlong nationwide manhunt.

"This case, from the very beginning, struck me as odd," Lee County, Florida, Undersheriff Carmine Marceno said of 56-year-old Lois Ann Riess, who was arrested Thursday evening in South Padre Island, Texas. "She looks like anybody's mother or grandmother, yet she's an absolute cold-blooded murderer."

Riess is suspected of two murders: that of her husband David in their home state of Minnesota in late March, followed by the Florida murder of Pamela Hutchinson, whose body was found in a condo on April 9. It is believed Hutchinson was killed days before her body was discovered.

Authorities allege that Riess fatally shot Hutchinson, whom she had only just met, because of the similarities in their appearance, making it easier for her to then steal Hutchinson's identity.

Marceno said in a press conference on Friday that surveillance video captured Riess befriending Hutchinson, 59.

"When she befriends Pam Hutchinson, our victim, she's smiling," he said. "This is a stone-cold killer."

Pamela Hutchinson and Lois Riess TODAY

"There's a sense of relief today because a killer's off the streets," Marceno added. "No matter where she went, no matter where she hid, we were going to get her."

The hunt for Riess attracted attention from coast to coast, with Riess's face broadcast on news outlets across the country, on social media, and in billboards in five states.

Her arrest finally came Thursday evening around 8:25 p.m. local time when an employee at a restaurant and bar in South Padre Island recognized her as she walked in, and called 911.

Outside the restaurant, deputy U.S. Marshals and South Padre Island police spotted the white Acura TL Riess is accused of stealing from Hutchinson, and then found Riess sitting at the bar, officials said.

U.S. Marshals confirmed her identity and arrested her without incident.

"Ms. Riess was not surprised whatsoever" by the federal deputies who came for her, said Deputy U.S. Marshal John Kinsey at Friday's press conference. "She knew it was coming."