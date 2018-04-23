Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

A Minnesota woman suspected in two murders in two states is a "stone-cold killer," officials said Friday, expressing relief that the fugitive grandmother had been caught after a monthlong nationwide manhunt.

"There's a sense of relief today because a killer's off the streets," Undersheriff Carmine Marceno of Lee County, Florida, said of Lois Ann Riess, 56, who was arrested Thursday evening in South Padre Island, Texas. "No matter where she went, no matter where she hid, we were going to get her."

"This case, from the very beginning, struck me as odd," he added. "She looks like anybody's mother or grandmother, yet she's an absolute cold-blooded murderer."

Riess is suspected in two murders: that of her husband, David, in their home state of Minnesota in late March, and that of Pamela Hutchinson, whose body was found in a Florida condo on April 9. Both were shot to death.

Authorities allege that Riess fatally shot Hutchinson, whom she had met just once, because of the similarities in their appearance, making it easier for her to then steal Hutchinson's identity.