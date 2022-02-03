Fugitive who was arrested and released in Texas after escaping Louisiana jail captured again

A man wanted after reportedly escaping from a Louisiana jail in September was captured in Texas on Tuesday after using an alias that appears to have allowed him to elude authorities for weeks.

Dakeylon Berry, 19, is accused of committing other violent crimes in Houston after he broke out of the Avoyelles Parish jail with four other inmates and fled to Texas, the parish sheriff’s office said in a statement.

He was apprehended with the help of the U.S. marshals in Harris County four months after the jailbreak.

In Texas, Berry used the name Daylon Johnson "in an attempt to hide his identity and avoid capture," the sheriff's office said.

Prior to his Tuesday arrest, Berry had been in and out of the Harris County jail in November.

According to a complaint filed in Harris County criminal court, Berry was charged under the alias with aggravated robbery. No other details about the case were included in the complaint. Court records show he was released from the Harris County jail on Nov. 25 after posting $40,000 bond.

NBC affiliate KPRC of Houston first reported on Berry’s arrest and release.

Berry, now back in the Harris County jail, faces charges in the aggravated robbery as well as in a separate, earlier incident in Houston on Nov. 18.

In that case, Berry allegedly approached a woman in her car outside a Domino's Pizza and tapped on her window with a gun, according to a criminal complaint.

He allegedly forced her to drive to two ATMs to withdraw $800 and threatened to kill the woman if she didn't comply. At one point, Berry struck her head with his gun, then ordered the woman to return to the Domino's, where he fled on foot, the complaint says.

The charges, filed on Jan. 15, accuse Berry of aggravated kidnapping and aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.

Berry's lawyer in the case did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The Harris County Sheriff's Office and Avoyelles Parish Sheriff's Office also did not respond to requests for comment.