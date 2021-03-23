The 15th and final juror was selected Tuesday in the high-profile case of a former Minneapolis police officer charged with murder in the death of George Floyd.

The jury is made up of six white women, two white men, three Black men, one Black woman and two women who identified as multiracial. Their ages range from the 20s to the 60s. The race and age of the 15th juror was not immediately known.

Fourteen jurors, including two alternates, will be present for opening statements next week. The 15th juror will be dismissed unless one of the others is released before then.

Opening statements in Derek Chauvin's trial are scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Monday.

Chauvin, who was recorded on bystander video kneeling on Floyd's neck for about nine minutes, is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter. The video brought national and international attention to Floyd's death and prompted global protests for racial justice and against police brutality.

Three other former officers involved in Floyd’s arrest are scheduled to stand trial in August. They are charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and manslaughter.

Last Friday, Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill declined to move or delay Chauvin's trial over defense concerns that news of a $27 million settlement that the city reached with Floyd's family this month would affect jurors’ ability to be impartial.