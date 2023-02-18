Funerals held for victims of Michigan State University shootings

At the same time, a funeral was held for 20-year-old junior Alexandria Verner at the Guardian Angels Catholic Church in Clawson, a suburb a few miles to the northwest.

During that service, Verner’s family placed a small wooden cross with her name on it on the church’s remembrance wall.

They were among eight students who were shot in the attack at two buildings on the Michigan State campus in East Lansing, including five who were wounded but survived. A memorial service was scheduled for later Saturday for the third student killed, Arielle Anderson, The Detroit News reported. Her funeral is set for next week.

Four of the wounded students remained in critical condition Friday at a Lansing hospital. The fifth victim remained hospitalized in stable condition.

Police say Anthony McRae, a 43-year-old man with no connection to the school, walked into Berkey Hall where evening classes were being held and opened fire in a classroom. He then walked to the nearby MSU Student Union and fired more shots before fleeing.

After the attack, he walked a few miles toward his Lansing home. He said nothing before he killed himself after being confronted by police, authorities said.

Detectives found two handguns, ammunition and a note containing a possible motive for the attack. Police said it appeared from the note that McRae felt he had been slighted in some way by people or businesses, adding that he had no connection to the victims or the school and had worked at a grocery chain warehouse.

Fraser previously attended Grosse Pointe South High School. He was president of Michigan State’s chapter of Phi Delta Theta fraternity.

At Fraser’s funeral, Bilot told fraternity members and others not to allow evil to make them “fearful.”

Loved ones hold funeral mass programs with a portrait of Brian Fraser. Todd McInturf / Pool/Detroit News via AP

“To the community of Michigan State University, my heart just goes out to so many that are affected by this,” he said. “But to the students, to the frat brothers, please go back. Go back with determination. Go back with the confidence of the spirit of his love, of God’s love.”

Verner was a 2020 graduate of Clawson High School. She was studying integrated biology and anthropology, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Anderson graduated from Grosse Pointe North High School. Her family said in a statement that she was pushing to graduate early from Michigan State, hoping to become a surgeon as quickly as possible.