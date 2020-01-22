'Furry' bystanders saw man assaulting woman and leaped to stop it

Attendees at a "furries" convention in Northern California rushed to help a woman they saw getting beaten by a man outside their conference venue, authorities said.
San Jose police officers responded to a disturbance in the city's downtown at 11:57 p.m. on Friday to find six people who "were trying to restrain a male who was assaulting a female," according to a police statement.
Demetri Hardnett, a 22-year-old San Jose resident, was booked on suspicion of felony domestic violence, officials said.
It was not immediately clear if Hardnett has a lawyer. NBC News reached out to Hardnett on Wednesday but did not immediately hear back.
The people who jumped in to help the woman were attendees at a San Jose Convention Center gathering called Further Confusion 2020 or FurCon, NBC Bay Area reported. The convention draws people who enjoy dressing up as anthropomorphic animals, many of them animal-themed characters from movies, cartoons, books, or comics.
The six attendees outside Friday night spotted the suspect in a car, repeatedly hitting a woman, the local station reported.
“This guy was just walloping a lady,” attendee Kin Z. Shiratsuki told the outlet. “He had to have hit her 10 times.”
The bystanders, some of whom were in costume, then pulled the man off the woman.
“I’ve had ... my whole life, a bunch of taekwondo and Shotokan karate and I was able to grab him by the back, pull him out of the vehicle and put him on the ground," Shiratsuki said.
Shiratsuki said she had no choice but to act.
“I just couldn’t sit there and watch that,” Shiratsuki said. “I’ve been a victim of abuse myself.”
“Even though we’re wearing animal costumes, we’ve got some humanity as well,” said convention attendee Khord Kitty. “It’s just a natural thing to want to help someone in need.”