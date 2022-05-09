Gabby Petito family's lawsuit likely an effort to get notebook of Brian Laundrie, his parents' lawyer says

Gabby Petito's family filed a wrongful death lawsuit on Friday against the estate of Brian Laundrie, a move the lawyer for Laundrie's parents said is likely an effort to obtain the presumed killer's notebook.

The new legal maneuver comes after Petito's parents filed a lawsuit on March 10 against Laundrie’s parents, Christopher and Roberta Laundrie, accusing them of hindering the search for their murdered daughter.

In this latest civil complaint, filed in Sarasota County, Florida, mother Nichole Schmidt, acting as administrator of her daughter's estate, is targeting Laundrie's estate for "damages which exceed $30,000."

"The death of Gabrielle Venora Petito resulted from the intentional acts of Brian Laundrie," according to the three-page complaint filed by the parents' attorney, Patrick Reilly.

"As a direct and proximate consequence of Brian Laundrie's tortious conduct, Nichole Schmidt and Joseph Petito incurred funeral and burial expenses, and they have suffered a loss of care and comfort, and have suffered a loss of probably future companionship, society and comfort."

This latest civil action, targeting the estate, is not likely to result in any monetary damages, said Steven Bertolino, an attorney for Christopher and Roberta Laundrie.

“This lawsuit will most likely not be defended and the Petitos will have gained nothing more than a piece of paper that tells them what everyone already knows — which is that Brian was responsible for Gabby’s death, as indicated by the FBI,” Bertolino said in a statement to NBC News on Monday.

Petito’s parents likely filed this latest lawsuit in hopes of gaining possession of the notebook found with Brian Laundrie’s body, which has writings implicating himself in her slaying, according to Bertolino.

Lawyers for both sets of parents are “working on that issue” now, Bertolino said.

Barry Spivey, an attorney for Brian Laundrie's estate, also doubted a substantial financial outcome with the latest suit and questioned whether Laundrie had a penny to his name.

"I have no idea at this point whether his estate is worth anything at all," Spivey said on Monday.

Petito, 22, went missing while she and Brian Laundrie were driving across America, with the Long Island woman documenting their travels on social media. Her body was found on Sept. 19 in Wyoming and the cause of her death was ruled a homicide as she died by “manual strangulation” at least three weeks earlier, a coroner said.

Brian Laundrie died by suicide weeks later and the FBI has said he was Petito’s killer, based on writings in the notebook he left behind.