‘Game of Thrones’ actor Darren Kent has died, talent agency says

Darren Kent, best known for his roles in dramas like “Game of Thrones” and “EastEnders,” has died, his talent agency said.

The English actor’s talent agency, Carey Dodd Associates announced the news in a post Tuesday on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

The agency did not immediately respond to TODAY.com’s request for comment and confirmation of his age.

“It is with deep sadness we have to tell you that our dear friend and client Darren Kent passed away peacefully on Friday,” the statement reads. “His parents and best friend by his side. Our thoughts and love are with his family in this difficult time. RIP my friend.”

From Cockney, Essex, the actor appeared in a 2014 “Game of Thrones” episode and the 2023 movie “Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.”

His other roles included parts in the 2012 movie “Snow White and the Huntsman” starring Kristen Stewart, the 2015 movie “The Frankenstein Chronicles,” and the 2012 feature adaptation of “Les Misérables.”

According to his IMDB page, in 2012, he was given the Best Actor award at the Van D’or Awards Ceremony for his role as Danny in the movie “Sunnyboy.“

Kent’s actor profile on Spotlight.com notes that he was a graduate of Italia Conti Theatre Academy, a performing arts conservatoire in Woking, England. He was skilled in ballroom dancing, guitar, singing and salsa dancing.