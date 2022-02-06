Gaming board tracks down Las Vegas $229,000 jackpot winner after slot machine malfunction

The winner of a Las Vegas slot machine jackpot never knew he won more than $229,000 due to a "communications error" in the machine, according to a press release from the Nevada Gaming Control Board.

Robert Taylor, of Arizona, won the jackpot on Jan. 8 at Treasure Island Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. However, due to the error, a malfunction occurred "that prevented Mr. Taylor and casino personnel from realizing that a progressive jackpot had been won," the release states.

The release states that once it had been confirmed that a jackpot had been won but hadn't been dispensed, the gaming board underwent an extensive search to find the winner.

“The Nevada Gaming Control Board is charged with the strict regulation of the gaming industry, the protection of the gaming public, and ensuring that the industry benefits the State of Nevada,” said James Taylor, chief of the board’s enforcement division. “I commend the agents of the Enforcement Division, particularly Agent Dan Nuqui, for ensuring that the public trust in the gaming industry remains strong by spending countless hours over two weeks to ensure that a patron is awarded winnings owed to him."

The investigation to find Taylor involved reviewing multiple hours of surveillance footage, witness interviews, reviewing electronic records, and analyzing rideshare information, the release states.

After reviewing this information, Taylor was identified and, on Jan. 28, he was notified of his winnings.

Taylor was scheduled to pick up his winnings this weekend.