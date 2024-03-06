Garrison Brown, son of 'Sister Wives' stars Janelle and Kody Brown, dead at 25

Garrison Brown, the adult son of reality TV stars Janelle and Kody Brown who was also featured on "Sister Wives," was found dead at a home in Arizona on Tuesday.

He was 25.

Flagstaff police said it appeared he died by suicide. Officers responding to a report of a death at the home were met by Garrison's younger brother Gabe, police said.

Police said that the death was under investigation and that there was no sign of foul play.

Garrison Brown. @janellebrown117 via Instagram

"Sister Wives," a TLC reality show that has aired for 18 seasons, focuses on Kody Brown, his four wives and their 18 children. He shares six children and three grandchildren with Janelle and has said he is estranged from them.

On Tuesday, Kody and Janelle shared news of Garrison's death via nearly identical messages on their individual Instagram accounts.

"He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him," the posts said. "Our loss will leave such a big hole in our lives, that it takes our breath away."

TLC said in a statement: "We are devastated to hear of the tragic loss of Garrison Brown. We extend our deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to the Brown family at this difficult time."

His mother had praised Garrison for his carpentry skills — a family trait — expressed through his restoration of a vintage camping trailer and construction of a custom table he made for her.

The estrangement between Kody and his children with Janelle was a topic during season 18 of the show, which began airing last fall.

"We’ve reached out and tried to be open and neglected and overlooked for offenses that were believed to have happened but they never did," Garrison Brown said in one episode.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline or chat live at 988lifeline.org. You can also visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional support.