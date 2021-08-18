Garth Brooks cancels 5 shows, cites 'new wave' of Covid

Country superstar Garth Brooks on Wednesday pulled the plug on five upcoming shows due to the nation's ongoing struggle with Covid-19 and the new surge brought about by the delta variant.

Concerts set for Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts and Nissan Stadium in Nashville have all been cancelled, the artist announced.

Earlier this year, Brooks' wife, fellow country music superstar Trisha Yearwood, tested positive, forcing the pair to quarantine.

Brooks has been an outspoken advocate for vaccines to fight the ongoing pandemic.

"In July, I sincerely thought the pandemic was falling behind us. Now, watching this new wave, I realize we are still in the fight and I must do my part," Brooks said in a statement.

"So, it is with a heavy heart we announce the decision to cancel all 5 shows but with a hopeful heart, we will reschedule and start over when this wave seems to be behind us."

The "Friends in Low Places" singer thanked his fans, crew and stadium workers for all their hard work for shows they had been able to stage.

He's played in front of huge crowds in Lincoln, Nebraska; Kansas City, Missouri; Cheyenne, Wyoming; Salt Lake City and Las Vegas this year on the "Garth Brooks Stadium Tour."

"The joy I have seen in everyone's faces as live music returns has been more than worth our constant diligence to maintain safety protocols not only for the fans, but for our band, the crew and the hard working staff in these stadiums," Brooks said. "Their dedication to safety for the people who fill those seats has been a miracle to watch and a blessing to receive. I am truly grateful."

Full refunds for about 350,000 tickets will be automatically issued through Ticketmaster, the statement said.