IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Gas prices are spiking in the South. Here's where the jumps are highest.

Prices have risen by almost 10 percent in Georgia and South Carolina.
Image: Drivers wait in line to refuel vehicles at a Costco Wholesale Corp. gas station in Dunwoody, Ga., on May 12, 2021.
Drivers wait in line to refuel vehicles at a Costco Wholesale Corp. gas station in Dunwoody, Ga., on May 12, 2021. Georgia's gas prices have increased more so far this month than any other state.Elijah Nouvelage / Bloomberg via Getty Images
By Nigel Chiwaya

Gas prices are surging.

The Colonial Pipeline shutdown has led to a bump in gas prices this week, as panicked drivers have pumped thousands of stations dry. The price jump can be felt at the national level, as the AAA auto group reported that gas prices breached $3 per gallon for the first time in seven years Wednesday. But data from the real-time fuel price app GasBuddy shows that the pain is most acutely felt in the South, where prices in some states rose by almost 10 percent.

Prices have risen the most in Georgia, where the average price of a gallon jumped from $2.67 on May 1 to $2.90 Wednesday.

Prices rose sharply beginning May 10, two days after the pipeline shutdown began.

The pipeline will restart operations Wednesday afternoon, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm announced Wednesday. The Department of Energy has urged drivers to be patient and only purchase fuel when needed.

Image: Nigel ChiwayaNigel Chiwaya

Nigel Chiwaya is a deputy data editor for NBC News.