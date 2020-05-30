George Floyd death and nationwide protests: Live updates

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Clashes between police and protesters erupted across the country Friday night as thousands descended onto the streets, pleading for justice in the wake of George Floyd's death this week in Minneapolis.

Hundreds of people rallied outside the White House, while in New York a police department van was engulfed in flames. Los Angeles police vehicles were also vandalized in Southern California.

In Minneapolis where Floyd died, protesters also defied a curfew to take to the streets again.

Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer seen kneeling on the neck of the 46-year-old before his death, was arrested Friday on charges of third-degree murder and manslaughter.

