Demonstrators demanding justice after the death of George Floyd under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer took to the streets in cities across the nation Friday as protests entered their third weekend.

In New York City, demonstrators took a knee Friday afternoon in Union Square Park. Not long afterward, two City Council leaders unveiled a plan that would cut $1 billion from the New York Police Department's budget through officer attrition, overtime cost reductions and shifting some department responsibilities to other agencies.

Demonstrators Friday night marched on the Williamsburg Bridge, shutting down traffic headed to Manhattan, city officials tweeted.

Protestors take a knee at Union Square Park. Today the Governor announced new police reforms, which includes no choke holds and repealing 50-a, which had long blocked public from seeing officers’ discipline records. @NBCNewYork #newyorkprotest pic.twitter.com/hqUcW1wuhp — Adam Harding (@HardingReports) June 12, 2020

In Seattle, hundreds of people organized by the local chapter of Black Lives Matter moved from park to park as they participated in a "March of Silence" for racial justice.

In Baltimore, demonstrators marched downtown, where "DEFUND POLICE" was painted in white capital letters on the street in front of City Hall.

NOW: Demonstrators have begun to paint what looks to be a variation of “Defund Police” in front of the War Memorial Building. @wbaltv11 pic.twitter.com/zQW1ZOouex — Tre Ward (@TreWardWBAL) June 12, 2020

Protesters painted "BLACK LIVES MATTER" on a street leading to San Francisco City Hall, NBC Bay Area reported. Demonstrations were scheduled for San Francisco and in the cities of Oakland, Alameda and East Palo Alto.

In Miami, authorities closed Interstate 95 in anticipation of a large demonstration downtown. Police advised non-essential businesses in the area to close their doors.

An estimated 50 people protested outside the Los Angeles Police Department headquarters Friday afternoon, said Officer Tony Im.

Demonstrators in Nashville, Tennessee, occupied a civic plaza in an attempt to create an "autonomous zone" like Seattle's and call attention to police brutality.

Last weekend, some demonstrations took on a party-like atmosphere as protesters welcomed DJs, danced to music and formed drum circles.