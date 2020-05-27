Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

The death of George Floyd, a black man, while in custody of Minneapolis police prompted celebrities such as NBA star LeBron James, director Ava DuVernay and rapper Meek Mill to express their outrage on social media.

James posted a photo of an officer kneeling on Floyd's neck next to a picture of former NFL player Colin Kaepernick kneeling on the sidelines during the National Anthem at a game.

"This is why," the image was titled, in an apparent reference to the heated controversy over Kaepernick's silent protests during the 2016 season against police brutality and racism.

"Do you understand NOW!!??!!?? Or is it still blurred to you??" James wrote in the caption.

Floyd died on Monday after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee onto his neck for at least eight minutes while Floyd repeatedly said he could not breathe. The incident was captured on video.

"Please, please, please, I can't breathe," Floyd begged. "My stomach hurts. My neck hurts. Please, please. I can't breathe."

Rapper Snoop Dogg posted the same images of Floyd and Kaepernick, writing: "no justice just us."

Duvernay posted a lengthy message on Twitter that was apparently addressed to Floyd. "You deserved your breath, your dignity, your life. Not to die in the street, murdered by a white cop’s knee on your neck. You deserve our tears, our prayers, our rage, our action. We must act - for you - and for all of those were no cameras are present.

Minneapolis police said early Tuesday that officers were responding to a report of a forgery when they tried to detain Floyd, who officers said "physically resisted." He died after "suffering medical distress," the police department said.

The four officers involved have been fired, and Minnesota governor Tim Walz vowed to get answers and seek justice.

The state's Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the FBI are both independently investigating Floyd's death. The Minneapolis Police Department said it is cooperating with the investigations.

Meek Mill said that after repeated videos of police officers "beating us like slaves" there still isn't protection for black people. "Nobody haven't issued a order for the police to stop killing us! Is that not possible? Or they just saying protect yourself???" he tweeted.

Some celebs called for justice, while others such as Common tweeted the words "#ICantBreathe," the words Floyd said to the officer as he was pinned to the ground.

"#BlackLivesMatter and now is the perfect time for a revolution," Chance The Rapper wrote on Twitter, writing in a second tweet: "Its gotta be an awesome privilege to be able to defend racism every day."

"Enough is enough! What will it take? A civil war? A new president? Violent riots?" rapper Cardi B wrote on Instagram, adding, "You don’t put fear in people when you do this you just show how coward YOU ARE! And how America is really not the land of the free!"

I feel for #GeorgeFloyd. He should be alive. I dont want pity, I want change. — andrew mccutchen (@TheCUTCH22) May 27, 2020

Not sure I need to watch another lynching video. Just that picture: the casualness of that cop, hands in pockets, surrounded by accomplices & armed to make up for his physical deficits, kneeling on George Floyd's neck and murdering him, makes me vomit rage. Justice for this man. https://t.co/N6Iz7z5XfI — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) May 26, 2020

His name was #GeorgeFloyd. This is murder. This is not ok and we must demand justice. #BlackLivesMatter — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) May 26, 2020

The video of a Minneapolis police officer killing a defenseless, handcuffed man is one of the most vile and heartbreaking images I’ve ever seen. The officer who stood guard is just as responsible as his partner; both must be held fully accountable. This must stop now. — Mayor Melvin Carter (@MayorCarter) May 26, 2020

Here's the sad reality: what happened to George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery & Christian Cooper has gone on for generations to Black Americans. Cell phones just made it more visible.



Dismantling systemic racism in our nation starts with demanding justice & holding offenders accountable. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) May 26, 2020

Basketball star Isaiah Thomas said he was scared for himself and his black children. "I hope to God they don’t get into some stuff and the cops come and possibly KILL them," he wrote.

Demarcus Lawrence, a linebacker for the Dallas Cowboys, said it's hard to feel safe when minorities are being killed by the people who are meant to protect them.

"WHEN WILL MINORITIES BE FREE TO BE AMERICANS IN AMERICA!?" he tweeted.

Head coach for the Golden State Warriors Steve Kerr called Floyd's death a murder. "Seriously, what the hell is wrong with US????" Kerr, who is white, wrote on Twitter.

Actress Debra Messing said the video of Floyd being detained "f---ed me up," while Justin Bieber called for racism to end.

"THIS MUST STOP. This makes me absolutely sick," the singer wrote in part on Instagram.