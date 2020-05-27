George Floyd's sister says firing officers not enough: 'They murdered my brother'

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

The sister of George Floyd, who died after a Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee onto his neck for at least eight minutes, said firing the officers involved is not enough — she would like them to face charges.

"I would like for those officers to be charged with murder because that’s exactly what they did. They murdered my brother; he was crying for help," Bridgett Floyd said on the "TODAY" show Wednesday.

Video of the Monday night incident showed a white police officer with his knee on Floyd's neck as Floyd pleaded, "Please, please, please, I can't breathe."

Bystanders begged the officer to remove his knee, before and after Floyd goes silent. The officer did not move for at least eight minutes, at which point paramedics carried Floyd away. He was later pronounced dead.

Minneapolis police said in a statement early Tuesday that the officers were responding to a report of a forgery when Floyd "physically resisted" and that he died after "suffering medical distress."

The four officers involved have been fired, Mayor Jacob Frey tweeted Tuesday afternoon.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the FBI are both independently investigating the incident.

Bridgett Floyd, who wore a shirt saying "I can't breathe" during her "TODAY" appearance, said, "I don't need them to be suspended and able to work in another state or another county. Their licenses should be taken away; their jobs should be take away, and they should be put in jail for murder."

She added that she was confident the officers would be charged. "I have a lot of faith because I believe in the utmost powerful God. Faith is something that me and my brother always talked about because he was a God-fearing man," Floyd said. "I believe that justice will be served — I have enough faith to stand on it."