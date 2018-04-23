George H.W. Bush hospitalized after infection spreads to his blood

Breaking News Emails
Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.
Former President George H.W. Bush has been hospitalized after contracting an infection that spread to his blood, a family spokesman said Monday.
The spokesman, Jim McGrath, said Bush, 93, was responding to medical treatment at Houston Methodist Hospital and appeared to be recovering. He was admitted on Sunday.
The hospitalization came less than a week after the death of the 41st president’s wife, Barbara. She was 92.
Bush, who has a form of Parkinson’s disease, was hospitalized for two weeks last year with pneumonia.
