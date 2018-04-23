George H.W. Bush hospitalized after infection spreads to his blood

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

Former President George H.W. Bush has been hospitalized after contracting an infection that spread to his blood, a family spokesman said Monday.

Former President George H.W. Bush arrives on the field to do the coin toss ahead of Super Bowl LI between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons on Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston Adrees Latif / Reuters file

The spokesman, Jim McGrath, said Bush, 93, was responding to medical treatment at Houston Methodist Hospital and appeared to be recovering. He was admitted on Sunday.

The hospitalization came less than a week after the death of the 41st president’s wife, Barbara. She was 92.

Bush, who has a form of Parkinson’s disease, has been hospitalized several times in recent years for respiratory problems. He was hospitalized twice last year, including a two week stay in January that required a trip to the intensive care unit. He was hospitalized again in April.

In 2015, Bush broke a bone in his neck after falling at his summer home in Maine.

Sunday’s hospitalization occurred the day after Barbara’s funeral.