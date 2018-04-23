George H.W. Bush hospitalized after infection spreads to his blood

The hospitalization came less than a week after the death of the 41st president’s wife, Barbara. She was 92.

Bush, who has a form of Parkinson’s disease, has been hospitalized several times in recent years for respiratory problems. He was hospitalized twice last year, including a two week stay in January that required a trip to the intensive care unit. He was hospitalized again in April.

In 2015, Bush broke a bone in his neck after falling at his summer home in Maine.

Sunday’s hospitalization occurred the day after Barbara’s funeral.