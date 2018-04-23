Subscribe to Breaking News emails

You have successfully subscribed to the Breaking News email.

Subscribe today to be the first to to know about breaking news and special reports.

George H.W. Bush hospitalized after infection spreads to his blood

Bush is responding to medical treatment and appears to be recovering, a family spokesman said.

by Tim Stelloh /  / Updated 

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Former President George H.W. Bush has been hospitalized after contracting an infection that spread to his blood, a family spokesman said Monday.

The spokesman, Jim McGrath, said Bush, 93, was responding to medical treatment at Houston Methodist Hospital and appeared to be recovering. He was admitted on Sunday.

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

George H.W. Bush hospitalized with blood infection

02:35

The hospitalization came less than a week after the death of the 41st president’s wife, Barbara. She was 92.

Bush, who has a form of Parkinson’s disease, has been hospitalized several times in recent years for respiratory problems. He was hospitalized twice last year, including a two week stay in January that required a trip to the intensive care unit. He was hospitalized again in April.

In 2015, Bush broke a bone in his neck after falling at his summer home in Maine.

Sunday’s hospitalization occurred the day after Barbara’s funeral.

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.
MORE FROM news

Have feedback?

How likely are you to recommend nbcnews.com to a friend or colleague?

0 = Very unlikely
10 = Very likely
Please select answer

Is your feedback about:

Please select answer

Thank you!

Your feedback has been sent out. Please enjoy more of our content.

We appreciate your help making nbcnews.com a better place.