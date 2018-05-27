George H.W. Bush hospitalized with low blood pressure and fatigue

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Former president George H.W. Bush was hospitalized Sunday with low blood pressure and fatigue, a family spokesman said.

Bush, 93, is "awake and alert, and not in any discomfort," said the spokesman, Jim McGrath, adding that the nation's oldest living president will likely remain at Southern Maine Medical Center for a few days.

The hospitalization comes roughly a month after the death of Bush's wife, Barbara, who was 92.

Bush, who lives in Houston, is in Kennebunkport, Maine, where he has partly spent summers since childhood.

Bush has a rare syndrome that mimics Parkinson’s disease and has been hospitalized repeatedly in recent years for respiratory problems.

Last month, he was admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital after contracting a blood infection.