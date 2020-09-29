Georgetown University football player arrested and charged with murder

Sheriff's deputies and federal agents arrested a Georgetown University football player in Georgia on a murder charge out of Washington D.C., authorities said Tuesday.

Dijon Williams, a senior wide receiver for the Hoyas, was picked up Monday afternoon in Lawrenceville, Georgia, by a team of Gwinnett County Sheriff's deputies and U.S. Marshals, federal authorities said.

A warrant for Williams' arrest was received by the U.S. Marshals Service on Thursday and agents found him at an address on Herrington Road, where they made the arrest, officials said.

Williams, 21, is a Georgia native and attended Miller Grove High School, which is about 25 miles south of Lawrenceville.

A U.S. Marshals Service representative could not provide any details on the murder charge. The Metropolitan Police Department declined to comment Tuesday on Williams' arrest.

It wasn't immediately clear Tuesday if Williams had hired or been assigned a defense lawyer, while he's in U.S. Marshals Service custody awaiting extradition.

The 6-foot-1 pass catcher has been suspended from the football team.

"While we are working to learn more information, we will cooperate fully with any investigation and we stand prepared to offer resources to members of our community who may be affected by this news," Georgetown spokeswoman Ruth McBain said in a statement.

"At this time, there are no indications that the alleged crime took place near the university.”

Almost all Georgetown students are taking their classes remotely this semester due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The university's team plays in the Football Championship Subdivision, the second tier of the college sport. The Hoyas are members of the Patriot League, which postponed fall football due to the virus with hopes of possibly playing winter or spring of 2021.