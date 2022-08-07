Georgia couple facing charges for allegedly producing child porn using adoptive children

A Georgia couple is facing charges in connection to allegedly "engaging in sexually abuse acts and video documenting the abuse," with their two adoptive children, according to the Walton County Sheriff's Office.

William and Zachary Zulock were booked in Walton County Jail following an investigation and are facing aggravated child molestation and sexual exploitation of children charges, officials said.

It is not known at this time if either William or Zachary Zulock has an attorney.

The investigation kicked off on the afternoon of July 27, when investigators with the Walton County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division learned that an individual was downloading child sexual abuse material. After speaking to the individual, investigators were told about another suspect who "was producing homemade child sexual abuse material with at least one child who lived in the home with the perpetrator," according to a press release from the sheriff's office.

After confirming the identities of the children and the alleged perpetrators, detectives executed a search warrant at a home in Oxford, Georgia that night.

"A small team was dedicated to moving directly to the children to ensure their safety while a team engaged with the adults in the home, securing the scene," officials said. "During the execution of the search warrant, evidence that both adult males--the adoptive fathers of the sibling pair residing in the home--were engaging in sexually abuse acts and video documenting this abuse."

The sheriff's office thanked the Walton County Schools for assisting in identifying the two children and Walton County's Division of Family and Child Services for their "compassion while taking the boys into care."

This investigation is still open and ongoing, according to officials.