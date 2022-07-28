Georgia deputies never closed patrol car door prior to handcuffed woman falling out and dying, report says

Georgia deputies failed to shut the door of a patrol car while taking a woman into custody earlier this month, resulting in her falling out of the moving vehicle and dying, according to a report by state officials released Thursday.

Brianna Marie Grier, 28, was having a mental health episode on the evening of July 14, her father Marvin Grier told Macon TV station WMAZ. Her mother had called authorities for help at their home in Hancock County, roughly 100 miles southeast of Atlanta.

Hancock County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived shortly after and placed her into a patrol car.

Grier fell out of the moving vehicle and sustained severe injuries. She was in a coma for several days and was pronounced dead at the Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta last week.

A Georgia Bureau of Investigations probe into her death found that a deputy failed to close the rear passenger door before leaving the scene. Agents with the bureau conducted interviews as well as reviewing body camera footage and inspecting the car during their investigation.

Brianna Grier, 28, at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta after she was placed on a ventilator. Courtesy Lottie Grier

Two deputies put Grier in the car with her hands handcuffed in the front of her body, with no seatbelt, after she refused to get into the vehicle, according to a GBI statement Wednesday. She indicated to the deputies she intended to harm herself during the incident, the statement said.

"To put Grier in the patrol car, one of the deputies walked around and opened the rear passenger side door," the GBI release said.

He then returned to the rear driver's side to help put Grier into the backseat, according to GBI.

"The investigation shows that the deputy thought he closed the rear passenger side door," the statement said. "The deputies left the scene and drove a short distance. "

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office declined to comment to NBC News on Thursday regarding the bureau's findings.

The Grier family has said that their daughter was diagnosed with schizophrenia and was on medication for the disorder, but sometimes used illegal substances to cope. During prior incidents, the family said she was taken to the hospital by ambulance to receive medical care.

But on the night of July 14, a police car arrived instead.

Marvin Grier recalled that deputies said they would detain his daughter for intoxication before getting her medical help in the morning, because she told them she had been drinking.

The Hancock County Sheriff's Office has not said why Grier was being detained, though the GBI statement described the incident as an arrest.

The sheriff told the family the next day that she had "kicked the door out and jumped out the car," Marvin Grier told WMAZ. But he and his wife had a hard time believing that she would be able to get out of the police car herself.

Marvin and Mary Grier have retained civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who said in a statement Thursday that the couple is being forced to grieve the "unnecessary" death of their daughter.

"Brianna Grier was a beautiful young mother who should still be alive," Crump said. "It is the responsibility of law enforcement to keep everyone in their custody safe and alive, including when there is a mental health crisis."

Grier is survived by her parents and her 3-year-old twin daughters.